Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CTD arrests 16 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

CTD arrests 16 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab
Web Desk
2:02 PM | December 17, 2024
National

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Tuesday the arrest of 16 terrorists during 118 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across Punjab, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to a CTD spokesperson, one of the arrested individuals was a member of Fitna Al-Khwarij from North Waziristan. The operations also led to the seizure of weapons, detonators, equipment, and extremist literature from suspects identified as Tufail, Siddique, Shabbir, Ibrahim, Rasheed, Umar, Saddam, Waqas Murtaza, and Adnan.

In addition to these IBOs, the CTD conducted 4,480 combing operations over the past week, resulting in the arrest of 431 suspects. The department emphasized its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring public safety.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024