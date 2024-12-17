CTD arrests 16 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Tuesday the arrest of 16 terrorists during 118 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across Punjab, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to a CTD spokesperson, one of the arrested individuals was a member of Fitna Al-Khwarij from North Waziristan. The operations also led to the seizure of weapons, detonators, equipment, and extremist literature from suspects identified as Tufail, Siddique, Shabbir, Ibrahim, Rasheed, Umar, Saddam, Waqas Murtaza, and Adnan.

In addition to these IBOs, the CTD conducted 4,480 combing operations over the past week, resulting in the arrest of 431 suspects. The department emphasized its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring public safety.