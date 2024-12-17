Daughter of security guard makes international cricket debut

Lodhran celebrated a proud milestone as Shehar Bano, the gifted daughter of a security guard, made her international cricket debut for Pakistan in the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup. She played her first match against Nepal in Malaysia, marking a historic achievement for Lodhran and South Punjab.

A left-arm fast bowler and student of Amna Girls College, Shehar Bano honed her skills at the Tareen Cricket Academy. Her journey began in the modest village of 48/M near Lodhran, where her father, Liaqat Abbas, works as a security guard for a private company.

“I started playing cricket for fun,” she shared in an emotional interview. “During a summer camp, everything changed. I began practicing at Tareen Cricket Academy, took part in the Under-19 trials, and eventually earned my place in the national team. My family is ecstatic, and I owe my success to Ali Tareen and my coach, Mohammad Nadeem, who supported me every step of the way.”

The Tareen Cricket Academy provided her with essential training and equipment, which she credited as key to her success. “Without the academy, I wouldn’t have made it. Practicing there with others has been invaluable,” she said.

On her debut, head coach Mohsin Kamal presented her with the debut cap as teammates and management celebrated the occasion.

Ali Tareen, owner of the Tareen Cricket Academy and Multan Sultans, lauded her achievement, calling it a proud moment for Lodhran and predicting a bright future for the young talent.