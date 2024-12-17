ECP seeks explanation from Adiala Jail for failing to present Imran Khan in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has demanded an explanation from Adiala Jail authorities for failing to produce former Prime Minister in the contempt case involving the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

A three-member bench, led by Sindh ECP member Nisar Durrani, presided over the hearing. Despite prior instructions, did not appear via video link as required.

During the proceedings, Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, reminded the commission that it had previously instructed for a video link appearance. However, ECP officials reported that while their arrangements were in place, the jail authorities failed to activate the video link, citing technical difficulties, possibly due to signal jammers.

Faisal Chaudhry raised serious concerns, suggesting an unofficial ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s image or statements and accusing jail officials of deliberate non-cooperation. He urged the commission to summon Khan directly if video link arrangements continued to fail.

The ECP’s counsel, however, suggested the issue might stem from genuine technical problems rather than intentional negligence, emphasizing that evidence could not be recorded in the absence of the accused.

Chaudhry countered by asserting that the jail authorities’ conduct amounted to contempt and called for the case to be dismissed entirely. In response, Nisar Durrani clarified that dismissing the case midway through the proceedings was not an option.

The commission has now instructed the Adiala Jail authorities to provide an explanation and adjourned the hearing to January 15.