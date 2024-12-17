Fazlur Rehman blames govt for thwarting seminaries' registration

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday, accused the government of deliberately hampering the registration process of religious seminaries.

Expressing his frustration, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation in resolving issues, citing the successful passage of the 26th constitutional amendment as a result of consensus. He lamented that legislative decisions in the country appeared to be heavily influenced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Delving into the history of seminaries, the JUI-F leader recalled that questions about their operations first surfaced in 2004, focusing on their sources of funding, curriculum, and organizational structure.

He stated that after discussions with stakeholders, a transparent system was devised, and subsequent legislation was enacted.

Despite these efforts, issues lingered until 2010 when an agreement was reached. The agreement stipulated that complaints against seminaries would be handled through a regulatory authority rather than directly targeting the institutions.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman noted that further complications arose after the 18th constitutional amendment, with the government insisting that seminaries register under the Societies Act of 1860 and affiliate with the federal education department.

He clarified that this arrangement was an agreement, not formal legislation, and stressed that registered seminaries should continue operating under the same framework. He also called for seminaries to be allowed to maintain bank accounts and advocated for nine-year visas for foreign students.

Criticizing the government’s handling of recent legislation, Maulana Fazlur Rehman pointed out that a bill drafted by the law minister and approved on October 21 faced objections from the president on October 28. After amendments were made to address these concerns, the bill was resubmitted to the president. However, despite claims by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq that the bill had become law, no gazette notification has been issued.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded clarity and immediate action from the government to resolve these outstanding issues.