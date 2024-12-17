Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Female drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Monitoring Report
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

WAH CANTT    -  A court sentenced a female drug peddler to 14 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on Monday in Taxila.  

Police sources revealed that the convict, identified as Beenish, was arrested in May 2024 while selling narcotics near educational institutions in Wah Cantonment. She was taken into custody under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997, marking a significant breakthrough in the crackdown on intercity narcotics smuggling rackets.  

The special court announced the verdict after reviewing witness testimonies and final arguments from the prosecution and defense. In a surprising move, Beenish pleaded guilty, admitting her involvement in the smuggling racket.  

The court’s ruling is seen as a strong deterrent against drug trafficking, highlighting the government’s resolve to combat narcotics smuggling and ensure the safety of citizens, particularly in areas surrounding educational institutions.  

Tags:

Monitoring Report

