Final day to submit Hajj applications, ministry of religious affairs announces

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has reminded aspiring pilgrims that today (Tuesday) is the last day to submit Hajj applications.

According to a ministry spokesperson, all applications received by the deadline will be processed on a "first come, first served" basis.

Pilgrims are instructed to deposit the second installment of Hajj dues at designated banks between December 19 and 27. To simplify the process, the ministry has encouraged applicants to use the "Pak Hajj" mobile app.

Banks have been directed to upload all submitted applications to the ministry's online portal by 9 PM tonight. The ministry also cautioned applicants to ensure their submissions are complete, as they will bear responsibility for any deficiencies.

If slots remain vacant after the second installment deadline, the ministry may invite new applications to fill them.



