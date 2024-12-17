Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Final day to submit Hajj applications, ministry of religious affairs announces

Final day to submit Hajj applications, ministry of religious affairs announces
Web Desk
11:14 AM | December 17, 2024
National

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has reminded aspiring pilgrims that today (Tuesday) is the last day to submit Hajj applications.

According to a ministry spokesperson, all applications received by the deadline will be processed on a "first come, first served" basis.

Pilgrims are instructed to deposit the second installment of Hajj dues at designated banks between December 19 and 27. To simplify the process, the ministry has encouraged applicants to use the "Pak Hajj" mobile app.

Banks have been directed to upload all submitted applications to the ministry's online portal by 9 PM tonight. The ministry also cautioned applicants to ensure their submissions are complete, as they will bear responsibility for any deficiencies.

If slots remain vacant after the second installment deadline, the ministry may invite new applications to fill them.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024