FO confirms 4 Pakistanis dead in Greece boat accident

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani authorities yesterday launched efforts to finalise strategy to stop human smuggling after Greece boat capsizing tragedy which claimed at least four Pakistanis lives. The Foreign Office confirmed that four Pakistanis were among the dead as investigations continue.

Senior government officials told The Nation that dozens of meetings were held in various concerned ministries to discuss the situation.

“A crackdown against human smugglers is expected. The government had already initiated this (crackdown) but there will be a visible acceleration,” said a senior government official.

Another official said the Pakistani embassies across Europe have been directed to increase contacts with the concerned foreign authorities to eliminate this menace.

“We are ready to work with them (the European authorities) to discourage the human smugglers and save precious lives,” he added.

Tragedy struck the waters south of Crete Island, Greece, over the weekend as boats carrying migrants capsized, resulting in the loss of multiple lives.

Among the deceased, four Pakistani nationals were identified, according to information shared by Greek authorities.

The Pakistani Mission in Athens is coordinating with local authorities to assist survivors and arrange the repatriation of the deceased.

The incident coincides with growing tensions surrounding police conduct in Greece, following the death of 37-year-old Pakistani national Muhammad Kamran Ashiq. His family claims he bore visible signs of torture and was transferred between five police stations over eight days, during which he was unable to contact his relatives or legal counsel.

Greek activist group KEERFA and the Pakistan Community of Greece have accused police of attempting to cover up Ashiq’s death, demanding justice and calling for the resignation of police leadership. Protests erupted outside the station on September 26, with activists condemning what they described as a “midnight express” ordeal of abuse.

The Greek Ministry of Citizens’ Protection has ordered the Ombudsman to lead a comprehensive investigation into Ashiq’s death, pledging a swift and thorough inquiry to dispel any doubts surrounding the case.

The Greek Coast Guard is leading rescue operations, highlighting the perilous journeys undertaken by migrants attempting to reach European shores.