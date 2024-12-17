Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf pays tribute to APS martyrs

Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the sacrifices of APS martyrs are an unforgettable chapter in national history. The incident of December 16, 2014 is a painful day in our history. The sacrifices of the innocent heroes of APS gave us the message that education is the strongest weapon to eradicate terrorism. Raja Pervez Ashraf said that I salute the patience and perseverance of the parents of the innocent martyrs. Such tragedies can be avoided in the future by implementing the National Action Plan. He said that the PPP is a party of martyrs, which has always valued sacrifices. The PPP is committed to eliminating terrorism and promoting tolerance, education and peace across the country. The former Prime Minister further said that our security agencies have made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The entire nation is united to eradicate terrorism and the last terror group to eradicate terrorism. Operations will continue until the end of the month.

