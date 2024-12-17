Gas supply disrupted in Quetta as temperature drops to -6°C

Gas supply to Quetta and surrounding areas has been severely disrupted as temperatures plunged to -6°C, causing a major gas pipeline to freeze.

According to a spokesperson for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), an 18-inch diameter pipeline in Quetta has frozen, particularly affecting Nawan Killi and nearby localities. Other areas impacted by the extreme cold include Pishin, Kuchlak, Bostan, and Ziarat.

The spokesperson stated that technical teams have been working on the frozen pipeline since 6 AM to restore supply to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather across most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, with very cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions expected in hilly areas.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely in patches during morning hours in Northeast and South Punjab as well as Upper Sindh.

According to PMD's synoptic report, continental air is prevailing over most regions, while a shallow westerly wave is passing through the upper parts of the country.

Over the past 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced cold and dry weather, while hilly areas remained very cold and partly cloudy.