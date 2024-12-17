Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Girls’ education awareness session held

Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2024
Khyber  -  An awareness session on girls’ education was conducted at the Jirga Hall in Landi Kotal on Saturday. Under the banner of the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) and with the assistance of the Education Department, the gathering was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ihsanullah, Assistant Commissioner of Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz, Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, SRSP Manager Sartaj Ghani Afridi, Assistant District Education Officer Inayatullah Afridi, Principal of Post Graduate College Landi Kotal Saeed Khattek, and a large number of tribal elders, teachers, and students.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers including Additional DC Ihsanullah, Haji Shah Khalid, Sartaj Ghani Afridi, and others stated that the purpose of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme was to enhance the literacy rate among women to ensure a bright future for girls.

They remarked that the female literacy rate was low in the merged districts, and therefore, all necessary initiatives were being adopted to encourage girls’ education in the tribal belt.

 The speakers urged the participants to “adorn” their sisters and daughters with the “ornament” of education, making them valuable citizens of the country.

At the end of the session, school bags were distributed to female students from government-run schools in Landi Kotal.

