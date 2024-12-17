Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Gold price drops by Rs800 per tola

December 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs277,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs277,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs687 to Rs237,482 from Rs238,169 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs217,693 from Rs218,321. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs 2,914.95 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,658 from $2,666, the Association reported.

