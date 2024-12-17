Govt open to talks with JUI-F on Madrasa Bill, says Law Minister

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had no reservations regarding the Madrasa Amendment Bill 2024 and expressed the government’s readiness to discuss it thoroughly with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing Maulana Fazl’s criticism of alleged government indecision, the minister assured the National Assembly that the prime minister was open to resolving the matter amicably.

He explained that no legislation could be finalized without the president’s assent. “Under Article 75, the president must either sign a bill within 10 days or return it to parliament for reconsideration. Once returned, the bill is presented before a joint session of parliament for approval, with or without amendments,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, the minister noted its support to provinces, particularly regarding the ongoing tensions in Kurram.

He mentioned the federal government’s assurance of assistance to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and the efforts by the governor, as the Federation’s representative, to organize a jirga to address stakeholder concerns.

The minister added that any similar initiative from the provincial chief minister would also have been welcomed. “The interior minister has been directed to closely monitor the situation in Kurram,” he stated.