Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

HU to hold Literature Festival, Mushaira

NEWS WIRE
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Hamdard University (HU) will hold a Literature Festival and a Mushaira today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) respectively.  During the Literature Festival, English and Urdu drama skits, poetry and story writing competitions will be organised. The festival is being organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities in collaboration with ORIC.  A large number of students and faculty members will be attending it.  A number of prominent personalities are also expected to attend it. The Mushaira will be presided over by famous poet Dr Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui.  Well-known poets Dr Fatima Hassan, Dr Iqbal Peerzada, Khalid Irfan, Haider H. Jalisee, Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Dr Fayyaz Vaid, Yaqoob Ghaznavi, and Kamran Nafees will recite their verses on the occasion.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024