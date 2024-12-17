Humza Yousaf to quit front-line politics in 2026, criticizes Elon Musk’s influence on global elections

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first Asian and Muslim leader, has announced his decision to step away from front-line politics in the next Scottish elections set for May 2026, also sounding a warning about the growing political sway of billionaire Elon Musk.

In a letter to his Glasgow Pollok constituency party, Yousaf, 39, revealed his plans to resign as an MSP after 15 years in Holyrood.

The former first minister, who has been serving as a backbencher since resigning from his leadership role in April, expressed hope that his achievements would inspire young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue public service.

His resignation has renewed speculation about the future of his predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, who has yet to decide whether to run in the 2026 elections.

Sturgeon has confirmed plans to submit nomination papers, but many believe she may also opt to leave Holyrood rather than remain on the backbenches.

In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Yousaf issued a stark warning about Musk’s growing political influence, particularly in UK and US elections.

Yousaf accused Musk, who owns the popular social media platform X, of “amplifying disinformation” and potentially bankrolling far-right movements, including the UK’s Reform Party.

“Alarm bells ought to be ringing right up and down British politics about the threat posed by Musk,” Yousaf said, referencing reports that the tech billionaire has been funding Donald Trump’s election campaigns in the US and is seeking to exert similar influence in the UK.

Yousaf cited the summer's race riots in Southport as evidence of Musk's alleged involvement in inciting unrest. "He amplified disinformation that undoubtedly lit the fuse for some of the race riots we saw," he claimed.

Musk’s alleged proximity to power, including his stay at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and involvement in key US political appointments, drew sharp criticism. “If he is trying to emulate that influence in the next UK general election, that should ring alarm bells,” Yousaf added.

During the same interview, he delivered a searing critique of the UK government’s foreign policy, particularly its stance on the Gaza conflict.

He accused the Labour-led government of complicity in what he called a genocide, citing the UK's provision of arms and military equipment to Israel.

“How can they not be complicit?” he asked. “We have an Israeli government that has killed at least 45,000 people. The person who leads that government has an ICC arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. And yet, astonishingly, the UK government is sending weapons, arms, and components for F-35 jets.”