Tuesday, December 17, 2024
ICT police conduct search operation in Saddar Zone  

Monitoring Report
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a major search and combing operation on Monday in various areas of Saddar Zone to combat criminal activities and enhance public safety.  

The operation, supervised by SP Saddar Zone, involved a heavy police contingent, including female officers. Prior to the operation, officers were briefed on objectives and procedures.  

During the operation, 110 suspicious individuals were checked, and 80 houses, shops, inns, hotels, and motels were inspected. Police also examined 35 motorcycles and 25 vehicles. Twelve individuals were taken to the station for verification, and five motorcycles were seized. Additionally, two pistols and ammunition were recovered.  

