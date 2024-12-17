Tuesday, December 17, 2024
IHC rejects plea to cancel non-bailable warrants for KP CM Gandapur

IHC rejects plea to cancel non-bailable warrants for KP CM Gandapur
Web Desk
4:56 PM | December 17, 2024
The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

During the hearing, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, a request to cancel the warrants was considered. However, neither Ali Amin Gandapur nor co-accused Asad Farooq appeared before the court.

The defendants were represented by their lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, during the proceedings.

The court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants for both Gandapur and Farooq and adjourned the hearing to January 9.

The audio leak case against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been registered at the Golra Police Station in Islamabad.

