Illegal Detention in Pakistan

The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights, including the right to life and liberty. Yet, cases of illegal detention by police and private individuals remain alarmingly common.

Aggrieved families often find their loved ones missing from police custody during judicial raids, leading to suspicions of corruption and complicity. While Pakistan’s laws are robust, their enforcement is deeply flawed, enabling wrongdoers to exploit the system.

When detainees are released following negotiations or bribes, no inquiries are conducted into their initial detention. This emboldens culprits to continue violating citizens’ rights. It is critical to amend existing laws to impose severe penalties on those responsible for illegal detentions.

Additionally, an independent task force with broad powers should be established to conduct raids and recover detainees. This would deter future violations and uphold constitutional protections. Lawmakers must act decisively to protect innocent citizens from such egregious abuses.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.