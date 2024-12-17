International conference on innovation in chemistry held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR - The Department of Biochemistry Institute of Chemistry, Islamia University Bahawalpur, organized an international conference on innovation in chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology and bioinformatics. Delegates from Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Oman, France, Scotland, China, the United Kingdom and Pakistan attended the conference organized by Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Science Foundation, Punjab Higher Education Commission and other institutions through online and physical presence. Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum participated in the inaugural session. In the opening session, Dr. Hiroyuki OKU, Professor, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Goma University, Japan, and Dr. Imran Ali, Swedish Chemicals Agency, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, delivered keynote speeches. Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf said that Islamia University Bahawalpur has a unique position in teaching and research in biochemical science in Pakistan. Alumni of Islamia University of Bahawalpur hold high positions in the most important policy-making and research institutions at the national and international levels. He thanked the special patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for organizing and supporting the conference. The focal person of the conference, Dr. Mirza Imran Shehzad, said that the conference’s purpose is to review the latest research developments and future possibilities in chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology and biostatistics at the global level. There has been extraordinary progress in biology and chemistry-related subjects worldwide. Experts from all over the world participating in the conference will inform teachers and students about the developments in these modern scientific subjects. More than 121 papers were presented in eight parallel sessions.