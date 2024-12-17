Islamabad ATC discharges 61 suspects arrested in PTI D-Chowk protest cases

Lahore ATC declares 21 PTI workers POs in May 9 cases.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday discharged 61 out of 188 PTI supporters arrested by police in different cases pertaining to D-Chowk protest. However, the court granted the police physical custody of the other remaining accused. At least 188 suspects were produced before ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra. Sehala Police Station produced 31 accused after ending of two-day physical custody.

The court rejected the request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. Similarly, the Aabpara Police Station produced 94 accused out of which 90 were given in two-day custody of police for further investigation while four were discharged from the case.

The Tarnol Police Station produced 63 accused out of which 57 were discharged from the case while the police were granted two days custody of the other six. The police released the accused persons who were discharged from the cases.

Also, ATC on Monday sent 40 PTI protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by Shams Police Station. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case registered by the police regarding the PTI protest dated November 24. The accused were produced before the court by the said police station and prayed the judge to grant their further physical custody. However, the defense lawyer opposed the request and said that all arrested accused are laborers who were taken from their homes. After hearing arguments, the police sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the Lahore An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday declared 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as Proclaimed Offenders and issued their perpetual arrest warrants in the May 9 case related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

Those declared Proclaimed Offenders are Ahmad Altaf, Hamza Aslam, Anamul Haq, Abdullah, Akbar Khan, Irfan Jamil, Arbaz Khalid, Hassan Nawaz Khan, and Tayyab Majeed, among others.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill passed the orders on an application filed by the Sarwar Road police for this purpose. The police stated that extensive efforts were made to arrest the accused, but they could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. It further submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of advertisements and requested the court to declare them proclaimed offenders. Meanwhile, the court also declared 11 PTI workers proclaimed offenders in a case related to the torching of the Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

The workers declared proclaimed offenders are Usman Ghani, Mohsin Khan, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Faizan, Mateen Khan, Arbaz Ali, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Zahid, Sami Ullah, Manzar Khan, and Bakht Khan. ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill passed the orders on an application filed by the Shadman police for this purpose.