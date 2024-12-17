Kabaddi, volleyball, football steal spotlight at Quaid Games

LAHORE - The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, organised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), have reached an exhilarating phase as kabaddi, volleyball, and football events captivate fans with thrilling performances. From nail-biting finishes in kabaddi matches to dominant displays in volleyball and fierce battles in football, teams from across the country showcased their talent and determination, making the Quaid Games a true celebration of Pakistan’s sporting spirit. The semifinal stage of the men’s and women’s football events has been finalized. In the men’s competition, Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have secured their places in the semifinals. For the women’s competition, Islamabad, Balochistan, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan will compete in the last four.

The semifinal matches will be played today (Tuesday),with Sindh facing Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan taking on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Islamabad will play Balochistan, while Sindh will battle Gilgit-Baltistan. Players from seven regions Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan areparticipating in both men’s and women’s football events.

The badminton competition for men and women commenced at Rodham Hall as part of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games in Islamabad. Players from seven regions Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan arecompeting for top honors. The event will continue until Dec 19.

The kabaddi competition under the Quaid Games has kicked off at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. The opening day witnessed intense matches with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab securing victories.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan with a dominant score of 86-12.Sindh outclassed Islamabad 54-15.Punjab triumphed over Gilgit-Baltistan 50-8. Today (Tuesday), three matches are scheduled as Balochistanwill take on Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan will vie against Islamabad and Punjab will compete against Sindh.The final and third-place matches will be played on December 19. Seven men’s teams representing various regions of Pakistan are participating in the competition. In the men’s volleyball event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Balochistan emerged victorious in their respective matches, while in the women’s category, teams from Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad secured wins.

In the men’svolleyball matches held at Liaquat Gymnasium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Islamabad (2-0), Azad Jammu & Kashmir overcame Sindh (2-0), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Gilgit-Baltistan (2-0) and Balochistan edged out Islamabad in a thrilling match (2-1). In the women’s volleyball matches, Balochistan defeated Azad Jammu & Kashmir (2-0), Sindh dominated Gilgit-Baltistan (2-0), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Azad Jammu & Kashmir (2-0) and Islamabad defeated Balochistan (2-0).