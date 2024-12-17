Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Karachi Police arrested 631 suspects in last week

NEWS WIRE
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Karachi Police arrested over 631 suspects in anti-criminal operations across the city’s East, West, and South zones last week. According to a spokesperson on Monday, the operations included 12 armed encounters with robbers, leading to the death of one and the arrest of 14 injured suspects. In total, 23 criminals, including 14 robbers, were apprehended. The police also recovered 19 illegal weapons and seven motorcycles from the suspects. Additionally, more than 83 illegal firearms and ammunition, used in various crimes, were seized. In an ongoing anti-drug campaign, the police confiscated 30.88 kg of hashish, ice, crystal meth, and heroin worth millions of rupees.  Police also recovered 44 stolen motorcycles and two large vehicles during the operations.

