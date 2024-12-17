Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi Sports Festival’s boys’ badminton and table tennis events today

Karachi Sports Festival’s boys’ badminton and table tennis events today
Staff Reporter
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will feature boys’ competitions in badminton and table tennis today (Tuesday) at Government National College, from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The special guest for the event’s prize distribution ceremony will be the Minister for Education, Sardar Ali Shah, who will also present the awards. The event will also be attended by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Ali Naqvi, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar, Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar, and the Director of Sports for Karachi Commissionerate, Ghulam Mohammad Khan. Dr. Javed Ahmad Abbasi, the principal of the college, made this announcement. Meanwhile, new KBBA President Adv Ghulam Abbas Jamal, assured Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Ali Naqvi of full support for Karachi Festival and expressed his gratitude for the organization of the wheelchair basketball tournament.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024