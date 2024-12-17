Karachi Sports Festival’s boys’ badminton and table tennis events today

LAHORE - The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will feature boys’ competitions in badminton and table tennis today (Tuesday) at Government National College, from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The special guest for the event’s prize distribution ceremony will be the Minister for Education, Sardar Ali Shah, who will also present the awards. The event will also be attended by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Ali Naqvi, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar, Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar, and the Director of Sports for Karachi Commissionerate, Ghulam Mohammad Khan. Dr. Javed Ahmad Abbasi, the principal of the college, made this announcement. Meanwhile, new KBBA President Adv Ghulam Abbas Jamal, assured Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Ali Naqvi of full support for Karachi Festival and expressed his gratitude for the organization of the wheelchair basketball tournament.