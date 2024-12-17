Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Khyber Food Festival from December 20

Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The three-day festival, featuring traditional cuisines, handicrafts, and music, will be held from December 20.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Eventastic, and the Bank of Khyber are jointly organizing the much-awaited Khyber Food Festival at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium in Peshawar, which will continue until December 22.

Renowned artists and singers from across the country will perform live during the festival. The event will also feature cooking competitions, a circus, stalls showcasing handicrafts and food, open mic music sessions, and a dedicated play area for children.

The organizers stated that the Khyber Food Festival aims to provide entertainment for the people of Peshawar. Entry to the festival will require a ticket, which visitors can purchase to enjoy the festivities.

