KMU holds seminar on pharmacists’ role in modern healthcare system

Peshawar - A seminar on the evolving role of pharmacists in the modern healthcare system was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), bringing together renowned professionals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s hospitals and students to explore advancements and challenges in the field of pharmacy.

Dr Taj Gul, a General Physician and Clinic Pharmacist with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy from Wolverhampton University, England, was the keynote speaker at the event.

The seminar commenced with a welcome address by Prof Dr Sami Siraj, Director of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) at KMU, and Dr Haji Bahadur, who extended their gratitude to the participants and the distinguished speaker. They emphasized the significance of such seminars in broadening the knowledge base of pharmacy professionals and students.

In his insightful presentation, Dr Taj Gul highlighted the rapid advancements in technology and their impact on pharmacy practices. He elaborated on the integration of digital health tools such as telepharmacy and electronic health records, which are reshaping patient care and improving access to medication. He discussed the origins and traditional roles of pharmacy practice, emphasizing the critical role of pharmacists in combating antimicrobial resistance and promoting public health initiatives, including increased access to care.

Dr Taj Gul also spoke about how pharmacists can contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change on health through sustainable practices. He highlighted the active involvement of pharmacists in vaccination campaigns, including those for COVID-19, underscoring their pivotal role during public health crises. He addressed the importance of pharmacists in fluid and meal planning, especially for patients with specific dietary needs, and discussed the academic requirements for undergraduate and postgraduate pharmacy education. He stressed that continuous education is essential to keep pace with innovations in pharmacy practice.

The presentation further explored emerging areas like personalized medicine and innovative practices in pharmacy, as well as international guidelines shaping the future of the profession. Dr Taj Gul discussed the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for pharmacists, emphasizing the importance of fostering innovation and adapting to future trends to meet the evolving needs of patients.The seminar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, where participants engaged with Dr Taj Gul and other experts on the topics discussed.

The event was a resounding success, providing a platform for learning and exchanging ideas about the dynamic role of pharmacists in the healthcare system.