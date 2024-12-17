Tuesday, December 17, 2024
KP CM awaits Imran Khan’s call to launch civil disobedience movement

Web Desk
2:07 PM | December 17, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the provincial government is prepared to follow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s directive to initiate a civil disobedience movement.

Speaking to the media at Peshawar High Court, Gandapur stated that they are awaiting clear instructions from the PTI founder before taking action. He assured that once the call is made, the movement would commence without delay.

“I am the representative of the entire province and do not require clearance from anyone,” the Chief Minister asserted. He also disclosed that he was not granted permission to meet Imran Khan the previous day.

Addressing earlier remarks on the civil disobedience movement, Gandapur clarified on Sunday that the announcement originated from the PTI founder, not him. “There is no clarity on this matter yet. We will act on civil disobedience once clarity emerges,” he said while speaking to the media in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister outlined the party’s demands, which include the release of Imran Khan, restoration of PTI’s mandate, and reversal of recent constitutional amendments deemed “unconstitutional.”

Highlighting regional concerns, Gandapur criticized the federal government for its delayed negotiations with Afghanistan. He warned that if the federal government fails to act, he would initiate efforts at the provincial level to address the issues with Afghanistan directly.

