KP CM pays tribute to APS martyrs, praises resilience of bereaved families

Peshawar - On the 10th anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Monday, termed the incident as one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in the nation’s history.

In his message, he stated that the APS attack was an unforgettable event that left every eye teary and laid the foundation for lasting peace in the country by uniting the nation, government, and institutions against a common enemy.

“This day reminds us of the horrific moment when enemies of humanity brutally killed innocent young students. The grief of the APS martyrs still lives in our hearts and will remain forever,” he said.

He highlighted that the tragedy brought the entire nation and its institutions together to eradicate terrorism, leading to the formation of the National Action Plan. He added that this plan, agreed upon by the government, political leadership, and military leadership, proved to be a timely and effective step toward a peaceful Pakistan.

Recognizing the pain of the victims’ families, CM Gandapur said, “December 16 is a day of immense anguish for the bereaved parents who lost their beloved children forever. However, they wrote a tale of sacrifice that will never be forgotten.”

Gandapur condemns attacks on anti-polio teams

CM Gandapur on Monday strongly condemned the attacks on anti-polio teams in Karak and Bannu by unidentified assailants and directed police authorities to submit a detailed report on the incidents.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Gandapur ordered immediate action to apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

He also instructed officials to enhance security measures for anti-polio teams across the province.

The CM expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a police official and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He assured them of comprehensive financial assistance.

He prayed for the swift recovery of two injured polio workers and directed district administrations to ensure the provision of the best medical care for them.

Condemning the attacks, the CM stated, “Those targeting anti-polio teams are enemies of our children’s safe future. Such cowardly acts will not deter the resolve of polio workers.”

He praised frontline polio workers as heroes and reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to eradicating the polio virus from the province.