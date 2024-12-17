Kurram Grand Jirga not dissolved: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has clarified that the Kurram Grand Jirga has not been dissolved. Instead, the parties involved have requested a one-day extension for further consultations.

Rumours regarding the jirga’s dissolution are baseless and are likely the result of anti-peace elements. The one-day extension was requested to deliberate on the elimination of bunkers and the collection of arms. The parties involved have asked for time to consult with their elders on these matters.

Barrister Saif emphasized that the provincial government is committed to establishing durable peace in the region, which requires the elimination of bunkers and the disarmament of the area. He also pointed out that the government is fully aware of the public issues arising from the road blockade in the region.

To address these concerns, the Chief Minister has arranged for essential medicines to be delivered to the area via helicopter. The wounded are also being transported to Peshawar by helicopter. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has directed the Food Department to supply 2,000 metric tons of wheat to alleviate food shortages in the region.

The Kurram issue has persisted for 120 years, and its permanent resolution may take time. However, due to the sincere efforts of the Chief Minister, serious steps are being taken to address this longstanding problem. It is hoped that the issue will be resolved within a few days, leading to the establishment of durable peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Barrister Saif has strongly condemned the denial of a meeting between Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran Khan, despite a court order. He termed this act as contempt of court and announced that they will approach the court regarding this violation.

Barrister Saif expressed concern that the federal government is disregarding court orders, especially following the 26th amendment. He questioned how a Deputy Superintendent of Jail could deny the Chief Executive of a province permission to meet Imran Khan, calling this an insult to the entire province.

He further accused the federal government of promoting provincial discord, highlighting that Ali Amin Gandapur is the legitimate Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, unlike Maryam Nawaz, who holds a fake Form 47.