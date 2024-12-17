Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kyrgyz president relieves premier from position in Cabinet reshuffle

NEWS WIRE
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, International

BISHKEK  -  Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Monday relieved Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov from his position in a Cabinet reshuffle. A statement by the presidency said Japarov signed a decree removing the premier, who has held his post since 2021, “in connection with his transfer to another job.” No further details were given regarding what position the former prime minister will be taking. A subsequent presidential statement said Japarov signed another decree nominating Adylbek Kasymaliev as the acting chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The candidacy of Kasymaliev as prime minister was submitted for approval to the Kyrgyz parliament, the statement added. Kasymaliev was the first deputy chairman of the Cabinet since 2022.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024