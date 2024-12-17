LWMC intensifies efforts to ensure cleanliness

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified its efforts to ensure cleanliness across the city in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of ‘Suthra Punjab’. According to LWMC sources here on Monday under the leadership of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din dedicated cleaning operational teams were working tirelessly across the city.

, ensuring cleanliness 24/7 to improve the environment for the citizens. Additionally, the cleaning of 272 bus stops and ‘Lari Adda’ was being ensured along with the clearance of over 5,000 containers daily.

CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that all streets, neighborhoods, intersections, road dividers and main roads were receiving special attention. Mechanical sweeping and washing cover more than 100 km of roads daily, spanning over 800 km of city roads.

In high-traffic areas such as Muslim Town Mor, Ichra, Shama, Mozang and LOS roadside scraping was in progress while cleaning teams were actively working in Johar Town, Samsani Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi and Global Village. Similarly, efforts were being made at areas like Nazaria-e-Pakistan Road, the Expo Center and G1 Market. Manual sweeping and water sprinkling were being carried out in commercial markets and public places to enhance cleanliness in busy areas.

The CEO emphasised that all resources were being utilized to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites and urged citizens to support LWMC teams in their efforts to maintain cleanliness.