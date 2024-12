NATHIAGALI - A 25-year-old man, Wajid Ali, from Rawalpindi, tragically fell into a deep gorge on Monday at Changla Gali Kashmir Point while filming a TikTok video.

Rescue teams swiftly responded to the incident, but Wajid was found dead at the scene. His body was recovered and transported to the Civil Hospital Nathiagali.

The incident underscores the risks of performing hazardous stunts for social media content in unsafe locations.