MRDO, PPAF, Transparent Hands join forces to provide free medical care in rural Sanghar

Marvi Rural Development Organization (MRDO), with the support of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), organized a free medical camp in Taluka Khipro, District Sanghar, under the Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience project.

Transparent Hands also contributed by providing qualified doctors and medical professionals who volunteered their time and expertise to examine patients, offer diagnoses, administer treatments, and provide valuable medical advice at no cost.

At the camp, free check-ups, treatments, and medicines were provided to patients who otherwise could not afford medical care. Additionally, the camp aimed to raise awareness among underprivileged communities about health and hygiene. Participants were educated on child health and disease prevention measures, empowering them with knowledge to maintain healthier lifestyles.

Speaking at the event, Sughra Solangi, Chief Executive Officer of MRDO, highlighted the importance of these initiatives. She stated, “The purpose of these free medical camps is to save lives that might otherwise be lost due to a lack of access to healthcare. These camps also aim to educate communities about adopting healthy lifestyles. Locals are informed about common diseases, their symptoms, and preventive measures.”

She emphasized that rural areas of District Sanghar lack proper medical care facilities, with many residents either living far from healthcare services or being unable to afford them. To address this challenge, she assured that MRDO plans to organize more free medical camps in various areas of District Sanghar for the welfare of these communities.

Salman Ali, Manager of Programs at MRDO, further elaborated on the pressing needs of these vulnerable populations. He explained, “Many communities in the targeted district struggle to access basic healthcare due to a severe shortage of medical facilities. MRDO, in collaboration with PPAF and Transparent Hands, is committed to bridging this gap by organizing free medical camps. These camps provide life-saving healthcare services, medicines, diagnostic tests, and health awareness to those in urgent need.”

This initiative is a step towards improving the lives of underprivileged communities in rural areas, ensuring they receive the medical care they deserve.