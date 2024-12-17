NA stands united in war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday passed a unanimous resolution, expressing resolve to observe the 16th of December as a National Day of remembrance for the martyrs of the Army Public Schol (APS) Peshawar and all victims of terrorism in Pakistan.

The resolution, moved by Shazia Marri, recalled the brutal attack on the Army Public School Peshawar on 16th December 2014 where 149 innocent lives including 132 children were mercilessly taken by terrorists.

The House acknowledged the unparalleled sacrifices by young martyrs, their teachers and staff, who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable brutality.

It paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the families of the martyrs, whose sacrifices became a symbol of our nation’s unity and determination in the fight against terrorism.

It emphasized that the children of APS remind us of the heavy cost of terrorism and underscored the importance of ensuring that no child in Pakistan lives in fear of violence.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as the cornerstone of our national security and development.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil through comprehensive, sustained and unified efforts.

The House called for enhancing the provision of security for educational institutions across the country, ensuring the schools remain safe sanctuaries for children to learn and grow without fear. It expressed commitment to strengthening anti-terrorism framework, improving intelligence coordination and ensuring justice for the victims of terrorism.

The House pledged unwavering support to the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, and all those who continue to make sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and peace of Pakistan.

It expressed solidarity with the families of the APS martyrs and victims of all terrorist incidents, ensuring that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The House called upon the government and all political, social and civil society to unite in the collective efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous and secure Pakistan free from the scourge of terrorism.