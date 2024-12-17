‘Nation never forget sacrifices of young martyrs of ASP’

QUETTA - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Women Development Department, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, on Monday said that the nation could never forget the sacrifices of the young martyrs who wrote a tale of resilience and survival with their blood.

She expressed these views in a heartfelt message on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) tragedy.

She said that the courage and patience of these innocent children and their parents would always be remembered.

She remarked that this tragic incident was a dark chapter of barbarity by terrorists, which shook the entire nation but also strengthened its resolve. “Today, we pay tribute to those innocent children and teachers who sacrificed their lives and taught the nation a lesson of unity,” she said.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized the need to honour these great sacrifices by building a society that stands as a symbol of solidarity and peace against terrorism and extremism.

On the occasion, she also saluted the unwavering determination and sacrifice of the parents of the APS martyrs, saying their perseverance serves as a beacon of hope and strength for the entire nation.