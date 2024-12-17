Tuesday, December 17, 2024
National Women’s Basketball Championship 2024 set to tip off in Lahore

Staff Reporter
December 17, 2024
LAHORE  -  The National Women’s Basketball Championship 2024 will tip off from December 26-30, 2024, at the WAPDA Sports Complex in Lahore. Organized by WAPDA and supervised by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), this tournament will feature top female basketball teams from across the country, all vying for national glory. Defending champions WAPDA, who triumphed in a thrilling finale last year, will return with the goal of retaining their title. Last year’s runners-up, Islamabad, are determined to improve upon their performance and claim the championship this time.

The participating teams include WAPDA, Islamabad, Lahore, Army, Karachi, Hazara, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

This event not only serves as a showcase of the immense talent within women’s basketball in Pakistan, but also as an important step in promoting and empowering women athletes, inspiring greater participation and recognition in sports.

Pakistani fighters dominate Brave CF 92, outclass Indian rivals in Bahrain

Staff Reporter

