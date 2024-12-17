NUTECH launches IGP for Reko Diq Mining Project

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Technology (NUTECH) Islamabad on Monday launched the Indigenous Growth Programme (IGP) for the Reko Diq Mining Project (RDMC), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Balochistan with the necessary skills to contribute to the success of the region’s largest mining project.

The two-month training course, selected from over 3,000 applicants across Balochistan, has chosen 18 men and women to partake in this exclusive programme.

The launch ceremony was attended by notable personalities, including the Dean of Skills at NUTECH, Nadeem Khalid, and the Dean of the University, Dr Khuram. They spoke passionately about the university’s role in advancing technical education and its vital partnership with industry.

They emphasized NUTECH’s commitment to providing world-class education and training to shape the future leaders of Pakistan, especially those from underserved regions like Balochistan.

Justin McCabe, CFO of RDMC, delivered a compelling address highlighting the significance of the Reko Diq mining project and the ongoing development of leadership talent.

“We are developing leaders,” said McCabe. “We operate in 19 countries, and the fact that we are selecting participants from Balochistan, where over 77% of our employees are from Balochistan, it is a testament to our commitment to the region.

The Reko Diq project is a game changer, not just for Balochistan but for Pakistan’s economy. We are in the process of completing feasibility studies and aim to start production in 2028. We will continue to invest in capacity-building programs, ensuring a bright future for the youth.”

The Rector of NUTECH, Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, also spoke at the ceremony, underscoring the importance of the event. “This is a very special moment for NUTECH,” said the Rector. “We all love Balochistan and are committed to investing in our youth. You the course participants are the future of Pakistan. Refresh your knowledge, work hard, and take full advantage of the resources available here. You have the potential to shine, and remember, Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan’s future.”

The ceremony concluded with a message to the course participants: “Together, we will help create a brighter future for our youngsters, and through initiatives like this, Balochistan will play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of Pakistan.”