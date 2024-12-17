Pakistan face Proteas in crucial ODI series as Champions Trophy looms

LAHORE - Pakistan and South Africa are all set to battle it out in a three-match ODI series starting today (Tuesday) at Boland Park in Paarl, with the match scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM PKT. The remaining matches will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, on December 19 and The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on December 22.

This series carries significant importance as both teams aim to fine-tune their strategies and combinations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, slated for February-March 2025 in Pakistan. South Africa enters the series with momentum, having won the T20I series 2-0 after the final match was washed out on December 14.

Pakistan’s ODI squad has been strengthened by the return of pacer Naseem Shah, opener Abdullah Shafique, and top-order batter Kamran Ghulam. Additionally, wrist-spinner Sufyan Moqim and batter Usman Khan have earned their maiden ODI call-ups. This will mark Mohammad Rizwan’s third ODI series as captain, with the wicketkeeper-batter looking to extend his unbeaten streak after successful campaigns against Australia and Zimbabwe.

Reflecting on the series, Pakistan ODI Captain Mohammad Rizwan said: ”This is a vital ODI series in terms of our preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy. While we didn’t achieve the desired results in the T20I series, there were some impressive individual performances, especially Saim Ayub’s brilliant batting. “Our squad is a strong blend of youth and experience, and we are determined to challenge South Africa and claim this series with Allah’s help,” he added. Pakistan’s last ODI series against South Africa, in April 2021, saw the visitors clinch a 2-1 victory. The team will be eager to replicate that success on South African soil.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, boasts a formidable lineup featuring star players like David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, and Rassie van der Dussen. With a mix of experienced campaigners and rising talents, the hosts are keen to defend their turf and secure a morale-boosting series win ahead of the Champions Trophy.

ODI SQUADS - PAKISTAN: Mohammad Rizwan (captain &wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan (wk). SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

