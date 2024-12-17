Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Pakistan-Norway bilateral political consultations held, cooperation discussed

December 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Norway on Monday held the 13th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPCs) in Oslo.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan side while the Norwegian side was led by Director General, Department for Regional Affairs at Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Signe Brudeset.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral political and economic relations; and discussed opportunities for further cooperation in renewable energy, information technology, fisheries and maritime sector, climate, education, health, and parliamentary exchanges. They also appreciated the contributive role of multi-generational Pakistani diaspora in Norway in underpinning the ties between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction over the trajectory of Pakistan-Norway relations, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to increase the momentum in bilateral cooperation, and to collaborate closely at multilateral fora, including the United Nations. Important regional and global developments were also discussed.

The next round of Pakistan-Norway BPC will be held next year in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.

