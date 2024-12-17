Pakistan Padel Open 2024 sets new milestones with record participation

LAHORE - The Pakistan Padel Open 2024 concluded in spectacular fashion at Legends Arena. With over 180 participants across five categories, including elite players from Norway, the tournament became the largest and most prestigious padel event ever organized in Pakistan. The competition featured electrifying matches, dramatic moments, and unforgettable performances, solidifying Pakistan’s growing presence in the international padel community. In the Category A (Men’s) final, defending champion Farhan Mustafa teamed up with Abdur Rehman to secure 6-4, 6-4 win over Norwegian duo Bilal Ahmed and Samir Almas. The Category B+ title was claimed by Ammar Shaikh and Shehroz Faheem, who defeated Ali Shahid and Azhar Katchi 6-3, 6-4. In Category B, Saad Noman and Hamza Nafees Yaqoob defeated Rayyan Younus and Shakir Sangani 6-4, 6-1. In the Ladies’ Category, Mehak Taherani and Saira Umar outlasted sisters Hasnat and Rania Hashwani 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.