Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Padel Open 2024 sets new milestones with record participation

Pakistan Padel Open 2024 sets new milestones with record participation
Staff Reporter
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Padel Open 2024 concluded in spectacular fashion at Legends Arena. With over 180 participants across five categories, including elite players from Norway, the tournament became the largest and most prestigious padel event ever organized in Pakistan.  The competition featured electrifying matches, dramatic moments, and unforgettable performances, solidifying Pakistan’s growing presence in the international padel community. In the Category A (Men’s) final, defending champion Farhan Mustafa teamed up with Abdur Rehman to secure 6-4, 6-4 win over Norwegian duo Bilal Ahmed and Samir Almas. The Category B+ title was claimed by Ammar Shaikh and Shehroz Faheem, who defeated Ali Shahid and Azhar Katchi 6-3, 6-4. In Category B, Saad Noman and Hamza Nafees Yaqoob defeated Rayyan Younus and Shakir Sangani 6-4, 6-1. In the Ladies’ Category, Mehak Taherani and Saira Umar outlasted sisters Hasnat and Rania Hashwani 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Anti-Polio campaign kicks off in Hyderabad; DC, SSP administer drops to children

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024