Pakistan registers locally made ‘innovent’ ventilator

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has registered a new locally manufactured ventilator, ‘Innovent,’ developed by Essence Industries Karachi. After successfully completing clinical trials, the Innovent ventilator is now officially licensed for production.

This development marks a significant step in strengthening Pakistan’s healthcare and technology sectors. The Innovent ventilator, designed specifically for elderly patients, has a shelf life of five years.

Besides meeting domestic medical needs, these ventilators will also be exported, contributing to the country's economy, according to DRAP sources.

DRAP CEO Dr. Asim Rauf emphasized the importance of promoting locally produced medicines and medical equipment. He highlighted that exporting ventilators like Innovent will generate valuable foreign exchange and position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global medical technology market.

“The success of Made in Pakistan medical devices showcases our growing technological expertise and commitment to innovation,” said Dr. Rauf.

This is not the first such milestone for Pakistan. In 2021, DRAP registered the country’s first indigenously developed ICU ventilator, ‘i-LIVE,’ produced by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

The i-LIVE ventilator was also approved for a five-year period under the DRAP Act 2012 after undergoing extensive technical examination. These advancements reflect Pakistan’s dedication to advancing healthcare innovation and self-reliance.