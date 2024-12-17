Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” –Marcel Proust

Past in Perspective
December 17, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The first transcontinental railroad in the United States, completed in 1869, stands as a monumental engineering feat reshaping the nation’s landscape and history. Spanning from Omaha, Nebraska, to Sacramento, California, this marvel of innovation connected the East to the West, transforming travel and commerce. Constructed predominantly by immigrant laborers from diverse backgrounds, notably Chinese and Irish workers, the railroad covered approximately 1,912 miles. Its completion revolutionised transportation, significantly reducing cross-country travel time from months to a matter of days. This transformative infrastructure not only propelled economic growth but also symbolised unity, marking a pivotal chapter in America’s expansion and industrialisation.

