Tuesday, December 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz orders ministers to ensure parliamentary attendance

PM Shehbaz orders ministers to ensure parliamentary attendance
Web Desk
5:06 PM | December 17, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed federal ministers to ensure regular attendance in parliamentary proceedings, expressing concern over their absenteeism.

In a letter to the ministers, PM Shehbaz highlighted that their absence undermines accountability and transparency, eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

He criticized the delegation of constitutional responsibilities to subordinates, calling it an unacceptable disregard for governance. The Prime Minister urged ministers to prioritize participation in parliamentary sessions and maintain presence in their chambers for official matters.

Furthermore, he strictly prohibited attending other meetings during question hour and parliamentary debates, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their responsibilities to the legislature.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1734410456.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024