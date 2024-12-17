PM Shehbaz orders ministers to ensure parliamentary attendance

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed federal ministers to ensure regular attendance in parliamentary proceedings, expressing concern over their absenteeism.

In a letter to the ministers, PM Shehbaz highlighted that their absence undermines accountability and transparency, eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

He criticized the delegation of constitutional responsibilities to subordinates, calling it an unacceptable disregard for governance. The Prime Minister urged ministers to prioritize participation in parliamentary sessions and maintain presence in their chambers for official matters.

Furthermore, he strictly prohibited attending other meetings during question hour and parliamentary debates, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their responsibilities to the legislature.