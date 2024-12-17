Polio campaign drive starts in Larkana division

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa and SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso visited Government Dispensary Nazar Mohalla, Shaikh Zaid Dispensary and others area of Larkana on Monday morning and checked polio teams work. On this occasion, the DC instructed the officials to play their full role to make the polio campaign a success so that no child is left without polio vaccinations and in this regard, any kind of negligence and will not be tolerated.

DIG engages police for Polio eradication drive

Deputy Inspector General of Police range (DIG) has created a security plan for anti-polio campaign drive in all the five districts of Larkana Range on Monday. 484 mobile and 493 transit teams have been created in the five districts of the range including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot while 5762 police officers and personnel will perform their duties during the anti-polio campaign.

Special control rooms have been established in all and in the DIG office too, where the SSPs of the respective districts will monitor the security themselves. DIG Larkana said that any kind of negligence or carelessness during the duty of anti-polio campaign will be unacceptable.