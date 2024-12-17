Polio drive kicks off

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza inaugurated the polio campaign at DHQ Mian Mir Hospital by administering polio drops to children under the age of five, here on Monday. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shojain Westro, CEO (Health) and UNICEF representatives were also present on this occasion. The DC stated that the goal of the special anti-polio drive is to administer polio drops to over 2.2 million children under the age of five. The campaign will continue until Dec 22. He said that the polio teams should carry out the door to door polio campaign considering their responsibility. He emphasized that special focus must be given to missed and refused cases . “The goal is to make Lahore polio-free”, he remarked. DC Syed Musa Raza said that parents should also cooperate with polio teams and it is mandatory to administer two drops of polio to their children. He added that two drops of polio are the guarantee of the future of your children.