Political issues need political solutions, says Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar emphasized the need for resolving political issues through dialogue and political means.

While speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, he stressed that progress could only be achieved by openly discussing demands and addressing grievances.

He clarified that PTI's actions are directed by the party's founder, Imran Khan, who is kept regularly updated on developments.

Gohar also highlighted that Imran Khan had formed a dedicated committee to handle these matters, expressing hope for positive outcomes.

He reiterated that political challenges must be addressed through political solutions.