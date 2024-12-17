Politics of extremism multiplies problems, says Nasir Shah

KARACHI - The Sindh Minister of Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that politics of extremism multiplies problems and future of the PTI founder is only in a peaceful Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and abandoning the politics of verbal abuse, rudeness, and character assassination. The minister also advised the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to focus on the problems of his province and wait for the 2029 elections as no change was under consideration and the governor is doing his job well, while talking to media persons at the occasion of graduating ceremony of a beauty saloon and vocational institute. Earlier addressing the ceremony, Nasir Shah said that Sindh government, on instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto, is starting a free loan program, a women’s training program was already in operation and measures under Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) are benefiting more than 1.2 million women in rural areas.