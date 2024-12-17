PPAF honoured for contributions to Pak olive sector

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) earned national acclaim by securing two prestigious accolades at the 2nd Grand National Olive Gala, organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Islamabad.

The event celebrated outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s rapidly growing olive sector, with PPAF emerging as a key player among 71 contenders vying for recognition.

PPAF received an award for its significant efforts to promote the olive value chain, a testament to its commitment to sustainable agricultural development. This recognition underscores PPAF’s vital role in fostering innovation, supporting farmers, and advancing the olive sector as a potential driver of economic growth.

Adding to its achievements, the Olive Oil Processing Plant (OPP) in Lower Dir—established under the Government of Italy’s Programme for Poverty Reduction and implemented by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP)—was awarded for excellence in management and processing. Outperforming 27 olive mills nationwide, the OPP was lauded for its state-of-the-art facilities and high standards in olive oil production. These recognitions affirm PPAF’s dedication to creating economic opportunities and driving sustainable growth through collaboration with its donors and partners. By promoting the olive industry, PPAF continues to contribute to Pakistan’s agricultural resilience and rural upliftment.