PPP observes sombre anniversary of APS massacre

ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) organised a tribute at the Press Club on Monday, on the tenth anniversary of the devastating Army Public School massacre in Peshawar. On December 16, 2014, militants brutally killed 151 people, including 144 children, in a barbaric act of terrorism.

The solemn occasion honoured the memories of the innocent lives lost and the importance of promoting peace, justice, and human rights in Pakistan.

The participants lit candles and observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims and their families.

The Human Rights PPP has strongly condemned the brutal act, which has devastated the families of the martyrs.