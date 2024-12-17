Prolonged dry weather sparks health concerns

ISLAMABAD - As the country endures a prolonged dry spell this winter, December is also passing without any significant rainfall, leaving many regions grappling with the far-reaching effects of drought. This ongoing dryness is escalating concerns over water scarcity, reducing agricultural productivity, and worsening health conditions, including respiratory issues, skin problems, and viral infections aggravated by the increased dust and lack of humidity. In the rain-fed region, farmers communities faced water scarcity and grim realities due to changes in weather patterns. In the Potohar region especially, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and historic significance encompassing cities like Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, agriculture relies solely on rainfall.

However, farmers in this area face a formidable adversary. This foe poses a significant threat to their way of life, silently impacting their livelihoods.

Experts have warned that without timely actions and local preparedness, the challenges posed by this dry season could become more severe, threatening both public health and economic stability.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, Climate Change and Environmental Policy Specialist and Media Spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change And Environmental Coordination, shared that the ministry has launched several initiatives to mitigate climate change’s impact on agriculture, especially in rain-fed areas. These regions are vulnerable to erratic weather, droughts, and floods caused by climate change.

A key initiative is the Recharge Pakistan Programme, launched with national and international partners to enhance climate resilience in rain-fed areas. The program focuses on water management, rainwater harvesting, and ecosystem restoration, aiming to address challenges like erratic rainfall, droughts, and floods that affect agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

The Ministry is tackling environmental damage from agricultural residue burning, which worsens air pollution during the dry season. Dr. Junaid Mustafa a Family Physician at Asia Memorial Clinic in response to APP queries on health issues due to dry spell emphasized that during the dry season, vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly are at increased risk of respiratory issues, dehydration, infectious diseases, skin conditions, and eye irritation.

To protect them, he recommends maintaining hydration, improving air quality, ensuring proper nutrition, and strengthening sanitation practices. Regular health monitoring and community awareness are key to minimizing these health risks.