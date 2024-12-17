PTI must face court cases directly: Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, emphasized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must face court cases directly.

He dismissed reliance on external governments for the release of prisoners as futile, stating, “No external power will influence Pakistan’s internal judicial matters.” Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Monday, Senator Siddiqui commented on the possible priorities of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. He remarked, “We do not yet know how far the new U.S. administration will interfere in other nations’ internal affairs. However, I can say that there is a prisoner in Pakistan who played a significant role in aiding the United States in locating Osama Bin Laden.”

Despite numerous demands and persistent efforts from the U.S. across successive governments, Pakistan has not handed over this prisoner. Therefore, I do not believe any country will meddle in Pakistan’s internal affairs, he added. Criticizing PTI’s approach, Senator Siddiqui stated, “PTI has consistently opted for propaganda, external lobbying, and social media campaigns rather than addressing matters within the framework of the Constitution, law, and courts. They have unnecessarily turned domestic issues into international controversies, tarnishing Pakistan’s global image, he said, adding that their narrative absurdly claims that the situation in Pakistan is worse than Gaza and that greater atrocities are occurring here than in Indian-occupied Kashmir. He concluded, “These individuals neither respect their country nor uphold Pakistan’s dignity. The straight forward path for them is to face the legal process. If acquitted by the courts, so be it. However, their reliance on the intervention of a president, prime minister, Congress, or any foreign parliament to open jail doors is entirely misplaced and unrealistic.”