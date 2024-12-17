PU organises seminar on ‘Belt & Road Initiative

LAHORE - Punjab University Regional Integration Centre, in collaboration with the Embassy of China in Pakistan and Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Islamabad.

, organized a seminar on “The Belt & Road Initiative: A Pillar of Growth and Collaboration in the Global Economy” at Al Raazi Hall.

On this occasion, Dean Institute for a Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing, China Professor Li Huailiang, Dean Faculty of Behavioral & Social Sciences Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Dean of Geo Sciences Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Executive Director PRCCSF Khalid Taimur Akram, Director RIC Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, faculty members, students, academicians, scholars and experts were present.

In his address, Professor Li Huailiang provided an in-depth examination of the BRI’s impact. He presented valuable insights into its role in fostering regional integration and enhancing international cooperation. He emphasized how the initiative serves to bridge economic gaps, promotes sustainable development, and strengthens diplomatic ties between participating countries.

Dr Iram Khalid delivered a compelling discourse on the strategic infrastructure projects associated with the BRI and their significant impact on global trade routes. She highlighted the importance of these projects in reshaping trade dynamics and fostering economic corridors. Khalid Taimur Akram articulated that the BRI not only fosters economic development but also enhances interconnectedness among nations, promoting trade, investment, and cross-cultural understanding.

Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali expressed her gratitude to the guests and experts from China, acknowledging their crucial role in facilitating discussions that foster international collaboration. She emphasized that dialogues like these are essential for strengthening ties across borders and enhancing mutual understanding in an increasingly interconnected world. Dr Sajid Rashid addressed China’s efforts to promote a clean and green environment within the ambit of the BRI. He focused on sustainable development practices that aim to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship. Ms. Ornela Ramasauskaite, (PhDC), Mykolas Romeris University, Vilnius introduced the concept of geo-cultural power in the knowledge economy, emphasizing how cultural exchanges and knowledge sharing can boost economic collaborations and mutual understanding among nations. Director China-Pakistan Study Centre, Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad Dr Talat Shabbir, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Dr Sikander Shah from LUMS, Dr Sumaira Noreen from LCWU and others also spoke on the occasion. A book presentation ceremony was held for “Building a Community with Shared Future: A Hope for Mankind,” authored by Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram.